HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin School District leaders will have to find ways to make significant budget cuts in the upcoming school year after voters this week rejected a $3.9 million ballot measure that would have helped cover standard operating costs.
The operating referendum was rejected on Tuesday’s municipal ballot, with 600 people voting against it and 588 voting in favor. The measure needed a simple majority to pass.
If approved, the measure would have allowed the district to exceed its revenue limit by up to $1.2 million for the 2023-2024 academic year, $1.3 million for the 2024-2025 academic year and $1.4 million for the 2025-2026 academic year and to levy those funds via local property taxes.
Funds from the referendum would have been used to cover standard operating and programming expenses for the next three school years, and little to no tax increases were expected if the measure passed.
Superintendent John Costello on Wednesday called voters’ decision “disheartening.” Without the additional revenue from the ballot measure, he said, the district will have to find ways to significantly reduce some of its largest expenses, including salaries, benefits and purchased services.
“It’s going to have to be some very difficult decisions about programming, staff and anywhere else we can make necessary cuts to balance our budget,” Costello said.
He said he wished more community members had reached out to the district with their questions or concerns about the ballot measure. The district held several community meetings and posted videos about the referendum, but he said engagement with those outreach efforts was minimal.
School Board President Jackie Birkett said she believed some recent purchases by the district may have contributed to voters’ rejection of the operating referendum, including a $1.29 million land purchase approved at a meeting of the electors in February.
The land purchase and the operating referendum were separate initiatives, and the funding from the referendum would not have been used to purchase the land. However, Birkett said she believed some people used Tuesday’s election as a means to express distaste for the purchase.
“I do think some people voted against (the referendum) just based on not being happy with other decisions we’ve made,” Birkett said. “Unfortunately, those that are going to suffer (as a result) are the kids at Southwestern and the staff.”
Birkett said the extent and nature of district budget cuts will depend on the state’s biennium budget and whether legislators vote to increase school funding. Conversations in the statehouse are ongoing to finalize the 2023-2025 budget, which would go into effect July 1.
