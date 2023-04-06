HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin School District leaders will have to find ways to make significant budget cuts in the upcoming school year after voters this week rejected a $3.9 million ballot measure that would have helped cover standard operating costs.

The operating referendum was rejected on Tuesday’s municipal ballot, with 600 people voting against it and 588 voting in favor. The measure needed a simple majority to pass.

