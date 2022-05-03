MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Jackson County Fairgrounds will host an indoor/outdoor flea market later this month.

The event’s regular hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Admission during those times is $3 per person, with children younger than 7 admitted for free.

Early-bird admission also will be offered at 7 a.m. for $10.

For more information, call the fair office at 563-652-4282.

Tags

Recommended for you