ELIZABETH, Ill. -- Village of Elizabeth officials seek public feedback on a proposal to hire additional workers for the public works and police departments, as well as residents interested in serving as mayor.
In a letter to residents, Mayor Michael Dittmar announced that he does not intend to seek reelection when his term expires in April 2025. Dittmar has served as mayor for nearly 14 years, in addition to four years as a village trustee.
In the letter, Dittmar recommends residents interested in becoming mayor first serve on the village board. One seat will be on the ballot in the April election, and those interested must gather six signatures on a petition and submit it to Village Hall by Dec. 19.
Dittmar also wrote that village officials are considering hiring a second full-time police officer, which could cost $75,000 to $90,000 annually.
The village could use revenue from speeding tickets and video gaming terminal fees, as well as funds currently budgeted for part-time police help and money from the general fund, to help cover the cost.
However, the village also would need to implement a property tax increase. The owner of a $100,000 property would see the city portion of their property taxes rise by about $120 per year. Village Board members must vote by Jan. 17 whether to place the tax increase on the ballot for the April election.
Dittmar also wrote that the village is considering adding a third person to the public works department. The additional employee could be funded through increased sales tax revenue and decreased overtime pay and would not require a tax increase. Citizens are asked to contact Dittmar at 815-218-0597 or speak to other trustees to share their feedback on the proposed personnel additions.
