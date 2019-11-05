One Dubuque business recently agreed to pay a $500 fine for selling alcohol to a minor, while another will pay $300 for selling tobacco to someone who was underage.
An employee at Pioneers Rest Stop, 4900 Old Highway Road, sold alcohol to underage youth compliance monitors working with the Dubuque Police Department on Sept. 13, according to city documents.
The offense was considered a first-time violation for the businesses, whose representatives chose the fine rather than a 14-day suspension of their liquor license.
Meanwhile, an employee at Hy-Vee, 3500 Dodge St., sold tobacco to underage compliance monitors on Dec. 21 and has agreed to pay the $300 fine.
City Council members approved the violation-settlement agreements at their meeting Monday night.