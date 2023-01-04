CASSVILLE, Wis. — An annual ice-fishing event will raise money for a Grant County fire department.

McCartney Corners 11th annual Bertom Lake Ice Fisheree will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at the lake, 5242 Far Nuff Road, Cassvillle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.