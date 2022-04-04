A Dubuque casino this morning announced concerts featuring a chart-topping rapper, a country music star and a rock band still drawing crowds after more than 40 years.
Q Casino and Hotel announced that rapper Ja Rule will take the outdoor Back Waters Stage on June 10, along with special guests Ginuwine and the Ying Yang Twins. Also headlining on the stage is Chase Rice on June 25, along with opening acts Adam Doleac and John Morgan. On June 17, the headliner will be Tesla, along with opening act Not Quite Brothers.
Tickets are available now at backwatersstage.com and at Guest Services at the casino. General admission tickets to the Ja Rule and Rice concerts are $49.50, while tailgate area tickets are $69.50. General admission tickets for Tesla are $39.50, while tailgate area tickets are $54.50. Because the shows are held outdoors, they are open to all ages.
New York rapper and actor Ja Rule is known for top-five hits "Put it on Me," "Always on Time" with Ashanti, "I'm Real" with Jennifer Lopez, "Livin' It Up" and "Mesmerize." He twice topped the Billboard 200 chart for the top-selling albums.
The North Carolina-raised Rice has twice topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart -- with "Eyes on You" in 2019 and "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" in 2021. He also has cracked the Top 10 with "Gonna Wanna Tonight" and "Ready Set Roll."
Tesla formed in 1981 and has produced hit singles including "Modern Day Cowboy," "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Signs."