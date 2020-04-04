PEOSTA, Iowa — The National Education Center for Agricultural Safety in Peosta is expanding its resources to combat grain-bin deaths thanks to the support of national donors.
NECAS recently received the equipment needed to construct a second grain-bin safety trailer. The trailer includes a small grain bin that can be driven throughout the state and country to teach others about safe practices.
Dan Neenan, the director of NECAS, said that since the first trailer was built about 10 years ago, the center has conducted more than a dozen grain bin safety demonstrations at fire departments across the U.S. They use the trailer and a tool nicknamed the “Great Wall of Rescue.”
“We have now trained 19 fire departments that can go out and rescue people out of the bin,” Neenan said.
The center’s primary rescue tool is used by encircling a person trapped in a grain bin with panels, forming a solid wall. Rescuers then use a tool to remove the grain around the trapped person until he or she is able to climb to safety.
Neenan said NECAS already has a training session planned for June in Indianapolis. The center likely will hire a full-time instructor to conduct training exercises.
The equipment for the trailer was donated by Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. and Corteva Agriscience. The six-panel rescue tubes are provided by KC Supply, of Kansas City, Mo.
Scott Moseley, the owner of KC Supply, said the company makes other parts for grain bins. Over the years, business leaders learned that some clients end up becoming trapped in their bins, causing them to suffocate.
“We just think it’s an important outreach,” Moseley said. “We certainly don’t make a lot of money on these, but we think it’s important to support our customers and support the people that support our customers. We are really happy to be involved because we have seen lots of people rescued.”
Brian Dougherty, an agriculture engineer specialist at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said the most common grain-bin death occurs when someone walks across the surface of the grain and gets pulled in and trapped.
“(Farmers) just need to be aware of their surroundings,” he said. “If they do need to go into a bin, they always want to have someone else there.”
Al Wessels, Dyersville’s fire chief, said his station was given a rescue tube a few years ago. Fortunately, they have not needed to use it, but he is thankful it is there, just in case.
“It’s just another tool in the arsenal,” Wessels said. “We have a lot of farmers that store their own product on their own farm. We want to be as well-equipped as we possibly can.”