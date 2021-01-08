PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — An effort to require a company to finance a study that would document the economic impacts caused by the construction of a wireless tower in Platteville proved unsuccessful at a heated public meeting this week.
A split Platteville Plan Commission narrowly rejected the proposal and instead recommended that the Common Council approve the conditional-use permit that is necessary for the tower’s construction.
TowerNorth Development LLC has proposed constructing a 150-foot tower this spring adjacent to a carwash owned by Brian Laufenberg at 90 E. Alden Ave. It will be leased to Verizon Wireless, which will relocate an existing installation located on the city’s water tower.
Voting to approve the permit were Commission Members Mark Meyers, Isaac Shanley, Dennis Cooley, Larry Ward and Barbara Daus. Those against were Ellen Stelpflug, Staci Strobl, Amy Seeboth-Wilson and Evan Larson.
Commission members who voted to recommend the issuance of the permit acknowledged that the city's hands are tied. State law prohibits municipalities from preventing the construction of mobile service facilities on grounds of aesthetics, height or the suitability of other locations.
Those voting against the project said it will negatively impact property values and Platteville's tourism industry and suggested that the company pay for an impact study to prove otherwise.
Common Council members are expected to discuss and vote whether to authorize the conditional-use permit during their Tuesday, Jan. 12, meeting.