Manchester City Council members recently passed its budget for the coming fiscal year, which once again includes a lower levy rate.
Mayor Milt Kramer said that two years ago, the rate sat at $15.595 per $1,000 of taxable value before dropping to $15.575 for the current fiscal year. For the coming year, the rate is $15.319.
In terms of raw numbers, the overall expected expenditures for next year are projected to be $13,252,828, down $2,377,626 from the current $15,630,454, but City Manager Tim Vick said it is important to keep timing in mind when evaluating those numbers.
Given that the fiscal year begins July 1 and ends June 30, which is during the peak of construction season, Vick said projects might be spread out over two different fiscal years despite them getting completed during the same calendar year.
City staff did not receive any written or oral comments regarding the budget prior to it passing. A full copy of the budget is available on the city’s website.