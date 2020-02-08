A Dubuque man who committed another crime just days after he was given deferred judgments for a pair of felony theft convictions then was properly sentenced to 10 years in prison, an appeals court ruled Friday.
Jacob Schmitz, 34, in January 2018 pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to two counts of second-degree theft for his role in a fraud ring primarily targeting the elderly. He was given deferred judgments and ordered to serve two to five years of probation.
Ten days later, Schmitz was arrested in Arizona on an assault charge, according to court documents. A probation revocation hearing then was scheduled in Dubuque.
Schmitz asked that he be allowed to remain on probation and have his sentences for the convictions suspended. His probation officer recommended he be sentenced to two five-year prison terms to be served concurrently.
However, Judge Monica Wittig sentenced Schmitz to two five-year sentences that must be served consecutively, for a total of 10 years. Schmitz appealed, arguing that the court “abused its discretion,” according to court documents.
In an order released Friday, appeals court justices affirmed Wittig’s sentence.