A Dubuque man was sentenced this week to nearly six years in federal prison for selling crack cocaine near Loras College.
John Saunders, 44, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to five years, 10 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a protected location, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Saunders must serve a six-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The release states that Saunders admitted to selling cocaine in September 2018 out of his residence, which was within 1,000 feet of Loras.
A search warrant executed at his property recovered more than “24 grams of crack cocaine, drug weighing and packaging materials, and a loaded handgun under the mattress,” according to the release.