Dubuque staff recommends nixing agreement for landmark after missed deadlines
City of Dubuque staff members are recommending the cancellation of a development agreement tied to the restoration of a deteriorating landmark.
City Council members on Monday, Feb. 7, will be asked to approve a resolution canceling the agreement for the restoration of the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. campus at 3000 and 3040 Jackson St.
City officials say the owner and developer for the property, Steve Emerson, has failed to meet project deadlines outlined in the agreement. City Manager Mike Van Milligen said city officials also fault the developer for not taking proper steps to ensure the stability of the deteriorating structure.
“Our biggest concern was that they weren’t maintaining the building,” Van Milligen said. “We are worried that it will continue to deteriorate.”
Despite the possible cancellation of the agreement, Emerson said Friday that he still plans to restore the structure.
Emerson, president of the architecture and design firm Aspect Inc., said he purchased the complex in 2017 with the intent of conducting a $30 million rehabilitation to create 82 one- and two-bedroom and efficiency apartments, along with 17,000 square feet of office, commercial and retail space.
Dubuque teacher earns statewide recognition as STEM leader
A table full of first-graders waited on the edges of their seats for technology coach Donna Schmitt to quiz their math skills during lunchtime Tuesday at Carver Elementary School in Dubuque.
This week, their lunchtime quizmaster was named one of six recipients of the 2022 Iowa STEM Teacher Award.
“Donna has a lot of influence, a lot of expertise and a lot of passion for the work that she does with kids and adults,” Principal Andy Peterson said.
The lunchtime quiz is just a casual game. But it also is an example of Schmitt’s efforts to make math, science and technology topics fun and accessible for all students.
More formally, Schmitt spends her days visiting classrooms for technology lessons and leading students in problem-solving activities in the school’s STEAM Lab. She serves as a tech support mentor for teachers — providing professional development on best practices — and exposes children to coding and robotics, Peterson said.
“She provides that exposure in a really meaningful way,” Peterson said. “So many of them choose to do other things with that and really enjoy doing it.”
Town Clock Pizza poised to open new location
CENTRALIA, Iowa — While Town Clock Pizza might have moved into a new space, some aspects haven’t changed.
“This place looks nothing like it used to and nothing like the old place, but the food is still the same,” co-owner Scott Nelson said.
Town Clock Pizza officially will open to the public from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at its new location at 7653 Old Highway Road in Centralia. Scott and his wife, Irene, who co-own the business, also dropped the “Inn” from their eatery’s moniker with their move from Dubuque.
The Nelsons in May announced plans to move Town Clock Pizza to the former home of Junction 21 Restaurant and Bar, which closed May 22.
The new location marks an important moment for the family, which now owns the building instead of renting restaurant space.
“This is our 52nd year in the business in March, actually,” Scott said. “I’m third generation. Our kids are fourth generation. This is our family legacy. Now, we have something to leave behind.”
‘This is a solution’: Dubuque sober-living community opens
It started with finding a location, negotiating a purchase and soliciting the millions of dollars needed to build a facility. There were doubters, but time after time, things fell into place.
The serendipity could not have been anything other than a miracle, said Michelle Mihalakis. Four years of miracles.
“We’ve overcome obstacle after obstacle,” she said.
Mihalakis is the executive director of Operation Empower, the nonprofit behind a new Dubuque sober-living campus. She is simultaneously celebrating and assisting staff as they welcome tenants to Liberty Recovery Community, which opened Tuesday.
The campus at 2216 White St. includes the Liberty Recovery & Training Center and a 24-unit affordable housing complex. The program is aimed at filling a dearth of local long-term-recovery services and housing for people with substance-use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.
“I think for so long that there have been no solutions,” Mihalakis said. “This is a solution.”
Dubuque County staff proposes multimillion broadband infrastructure project
Staff in Dubuque County’s Information Technology Department propose using American Rescue Plan Act money for a multimillion-dollar broadband fiber infrastructure project.
The marquee piece of the project would lay a conduit for fiber along a major east-west section of county right of way, such as the Heritage Trail or another corridor. IT Director Nathan Gilmore said this “middle mile” project would increase broadband equity across the county and encourage competition among internet providers.
“COVID, in a very abrupt way, showed how unequitable access to broadband is in this country,” he said. “Government should play a role in helping to smooth that out, to promote competition, to promote cost reduction and accessibility. ... It’s meant to connect the local anchor institutions and local internet providers.”
Gilmore estimated that laying a conduit along the length of the Heritage Trail could cost $3 million. To do that work, plus add additional branches of conduit to cities off of the original line, could be closer to $5 million.
Dubuque fire chief to retire after 37 years with department
Dubuque’s fire chief will retire next month after nearly 37 years with the department.
City officials confirmed on Thursday that Rick Steines will retire on March 31. He has been chief since August 2014.
In all, Steines has worked for the Dubuque Fire Department since June 1985 and has served as assistant fire chief, fire captain, fire lieutenant and fire equipment operator.
“I figured that 60 years old was probably enough,” he said. “I want to make sure I still have some enjoyable time in retirement.”
A city press release states that an executive search firm was hired to help with the search for a new fire chief. Applications for the position will be accepted until March 15, and an interim chief will be appointed until a new one is selected.