Iowa State Park Shooting
Buy Now

In this 2022 photo provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt (from left), and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Arlo, 9, survived the deadly attack Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

 HONS

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A 9-year-old boy who was camping with his parents and 6-year-old sister at Maquoketa Caves State Park survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls. (On Friday, authorities incorrectly identified the girl as Lulu Schmidt.) Their bodies were found in their tent in the park’s campground when authorities responded at about 6:25 a.m. Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you