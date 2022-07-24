In this 2022 photo provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt (from left), and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Arlo, 9, survived the deadly attack Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A 9-year-old boy who was camping with his parents and 6-year-old sister at Maquoketa Caves State Park survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls. (On Friday, authorities incorrectly identified the girl as Lulu Schmidt.) Their bodies were found in their tent in the park’s campground when authorities responded at about 6:25 a.m. Friday.
Authorities said the suspected gunman, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska, was found dead in a wooded area of the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation, said the motive for the attack was still unknown.
“We don’t know what led up to this, what precipitated it,” he said, adding that so far, “the investigation has not revealed any early interaction between the Schmidt family and him.”
Adam Morehouse, Sarah Schmidt’s brother, said the family had no connection to Sherwin and that he believed it was a “completely random act.”
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, who said he is a neighbor of the Schmidts, posted a message very late Friday that the couple’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, “survived the attack and is safe.”
Morehouse confirmed Arlo was on the family’s camping trip but said he did not know exactly where the boy was at the time of the shooting or know specifics about how it unfolded.
“He is with family, and he is OK, but I have not had any interaction with him,” Morehouse said Saturday. “As far as I know, he was uninjured physically.”
By Saturday night, more than $75,000 had flowed into a GoFundMe page created for Arlo at https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt. The page, which says it was organized by a cousin, Beth Shapiro, said: “Arlo is a strong boy, surrounded by family and friends who are supporting him as best we can.” The page says the fund will help Arlo now, as well as help fund his future education.
The Des Moines Register reported that Sherwin was from La Vista, Neb. La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten told the newspaper that Sherwin lived in an apartment complex with his parents and had no history of criminal conduct.
Autopsies on Sherwin and the victims were scheduled to be performed over the weekend, Mortvedt said, and more information likely will be released based on those findings.
Felicia Coe, 35, of Des Moines, was at the campground Friday with her boyfriend and his two sons, ages 11 and 16. She said the 16-year-old went out early to go running, and she was talking with someone at the park at about 6:30 a.m. when two park rangers dressed in helmets, vests and carrying what looked like automatic rifles told them to leave the campground.
More law enforcement and an ambulance showed up as Coe went to find her boyfriend’s teenage son.
At the time, Coe did not know what happened. But she recalls seeing a little boy standing near the paramedics.
“He was in his pajamas. I distinctly remember he had one blue tennis shoe,” she said. She later saw a picture of the Schmidt family online and said she recognized the boy she saw as Arlo.
She said the campers got little information about what happened and she began piecing it together on the drive home.
“It’s hard to be so grateful that it wasn’t your family, when you know that another family, is just being ripped apart — multiple families,” she said.
Green, the Cedar Falls mayor, said Sarah Schmidt worked at the city’s public library, which was closed Saturday.
“Like many of you just hearing the news, I’m devastated,” Green wrote on Facebook. “I knew Sarah well, and she & her family were regular walkers here in the Sartori Park neighborhood.”
Morehouse said the Schmidts moved to Cedar Falls in 2018 and have been active in the community ever since.
“The best way to describe all four of them was the quintessential Midwestern family,” he said. “They gave everybody everything they possibly could. They loved family. ... They enjoyed the outdoors, enjoyed the hiking — and this is just a question mark of ‘Why that campground and that campsite on that night?’”
The state park and campground remain closed until further notice. The Department of Natural Resources said in an email that campers with reservations through Thursday, July 28, were given refunds.