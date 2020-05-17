Three weeks since beginning, the Test Iowa initiative aimed at increasing the number of Iowans tested for the novel coronavirus, has yet to live up to expectations, though local and state public health officials are still urging residents to take the assessment.
The initiative was born out of a $26 million contract Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed with Utah-based Nomi Health, which had already created Test Utah earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Test Iowa was a package of services, including an assessment to determine if Iowans should be tested, based on a list of set criteria.
The initiative also includes 200,000 tests for the virus, and the installation of temporary test sites and testing strike teams in communities deemed to need them by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
But, Reynolds revealed Thursday that three weeks in, just 4,300 Iowans have been tested through the program.
“For those Iowans who’ve reached out to tell us that we’ve fallen short of meeting their expectations, we hear you,” the governor said in her daily press conference.
Reports out of Utah, followed by some in-state, signaled a problem with accuracy of the tests supplied by Nomi Health for Test Iowa. So, Reynolds had staff at the state hygienic lab at the University of Iowa examine and validate the tests until results improved.
Reynolds announced Thursday that the hygienic lab then found that the tests now had 95% accuracy in determining positives and 99.7% accuracy in determining negatives.
“The rapid implementation of Test Iowa was necessary so as many Iowans could get tested as soon as possible,” she said. “Now that the lab has completed the validation process, we expect more tests will be delivered more quickly, and your results will be returned on a timely basis.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque — who serves on the Iowa House Human Resource Committee — said she is not sure she is convinced.
“There have been too many mistakes and too many people let down, I am afraid, for them to reasonably trust Test Iowa again,” she said. “But I am glad to hear the state hygienic lab is getting involved to make sure Test Iowa is giving better results.”
James has been critical since news broke that Reynolds chose Nomi Health per the recommendation of actor Ashton Kutcher, and without bidding the services out to any other provider. The concern increased when she heard from constituents that they felt discouraged to be tested by the messages they received after filling out the Test Iowa assessment.
“I spoke with several constituents in Dubuque who filled out the survey online to see if they would qualify for a test,” James said. “Despite having one or two symptoms, they received a survey response that talked about the testing process in a way that discouraged them from taking the test.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta — who chairs the House Human Resource Committee — though, encouraged residents to fill out the assessments, as she has herself.
“It’s a good tracking tool,” she said. “Every week, I get an email saying, ‘Hey, how have your circumstances changed? Do you need to update your assessment?’”
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has also encouraged residents to fill out the assessment, as have area public health professionals.
“First of all, it provides the IDPH data around everybody’s risk and emerging symptoms,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque. “It provides an ongoing assessment of the risk of Iowans and their risk of getting infected.”
So far, the Dubuque area is behind the statewide rate of residents filling out the assessment.
As of Friday afternoon, in Dubuque County, 10,766 had completed it — 11% of the population. In Clayton County, 1,714, or 10%, had filled it out. Just 8% in Jackson County, or 1,531 people had completed the assessment.
Statewide, 410,628 Iowans have filled out the Test Iowa assessment, or 13% of the population.
In the area, just Delaware County — 3,232 residents, or 19% — and Jones County — 3,419, or 17% — beat the statewide rate.
Reynolds said Friday that the state strategy requires more people to be assessed.
“That’s another way we can identify, early on, where there’s a potential cluster or hotspot or area of increased virus activity,” she said.
Thus far, the IDPH has set up eight temporary test sites in communities and deployed eight Test Iowa strike teams for testing drives.
Dubuque County has requested both, but the nearest is currently in Linn County.
“It geographically determines those risks,” Corrigan said. “With that, it could provide the state with a strategy on where to put the Test Iowa sites.”
But, Corrigan said local public health officials have been given no criteria by which those decisions are made, despite asking.
Since those requests were rejected, Dubuque County officials asked for data about county residents who had taken the assessment so they could test them locally without relying on the state.
“I asked if we could bring in the people from Dubuque County who had completed the Test Iowa survey, because if they were eligible, maybe some of the barriers they were facing were transportation to Des Moines or Blackhawk County,” said Dubuque County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert. “They said we could not bring those people in.”
While encouraging folks to fill out the online assessment, Corrigan also said testing was just one component of what will help escape the pandemic, along with taking precautions.