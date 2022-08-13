A local organization seeks support and funding assistance from the City of Dubuque as part of its bid to try to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Dubuque City Council members on Monday, Aug. 15, are expected to consider a letter of support for Dubuque Soccer Alliance’s bid to purchase the complex from Dubuque Community Schools and to discuss an additional request to provide the alliance $300,000 in funding toward improvements at the site.
In a memo to City Council members, City Manager Mike Van Milligen recommended approval of the letter of support but advised that council members discuss the funding request during their annual goal-setting sessions scheduled for later this month as a potential expenditure in the city budget for fiscal year 2024.
The Dubuque Community School Board currently is accepting bids for the Dubuque Soccer Complex through Thursday, Aug. 18.
The alliance leases the property from the district for $1 per year and manages the complex used by local soccer organizations. The school board decided in May 2021 not to renew the alliance’s current lease, which expires in May 2023, as board members made plans to sell the property.
Jon Denham, vice president of Dubuque Soccer Alliance, said that his organization has submitted a bid to the district to purchase the complex for $1.55 million, matching the current appraised value of the property. The money was raised through private fundraising.
“Our goal is to secure this space so it can remain a green space for soccer and the community,” Denham said. “We want to continue to use that space to its full capacity.”
If the school board approves the alliance’s bid, Denham said his organization plans to make a number of improvements to the complex, including installing artificial surfaces, new lighting and expanding parking.
Those improvements would require additional fundraising by the alliance. The $300,000 contribution the group is requesting from the city would go toward those improvements.
Denham said the soccer alliance also is open to working with the city in other ways, such as in applying for state or federal grants.
“Ultimately, what we are looking to do with the city, specifically, is get their support,” he said. “We want to make it the best park it can possibly be.”
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, School Board Member Tami Ryan said she did not want to comment on the potential sale of the Dubuque Soccer Complex until all bids are received and publicly reviewed by the school board.
“I think it’s best to let the process play out the way it should,” she said.
Dubuque City Council Member Danny Sprank said he supports the financial contribution requested by Dubuque Soccer Alliance, but he agrees with the city manager that it should be discussed during future goal-setting sessions.
“I want the city to keep building partnerships with other organizations, and I see the benefit of partnering with the Dubuque Soccer Alliance,” Sprank said. “I believe $300,000 is a fair ask.”
Council Member Ric Jones said he hopes the alliance can secure the property from Dubuque Community Schools, but he believes the requested funding needs to be discussed as part of next fiscal year’s budget.
“If it’s for improvements, then it really needs to go through goal-setting and a budget process,” he said. “With that being said, I certainly hope they get it.”
