Police said a Dubuque woman stabbed a man Monday during an altercation.
Jalohn D. Miller, 21, of 490 W. Locust St., was arrested at about 3:40 p.m. Monday after being treated at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for injuries she sustained. She is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with domestic assault while using or displaying a weapon.
Court documents state that Dwana R. Miller, 57, also of 490 W. Locust St., called police at about 1:30 p.m. Monday after she heard a scream and found her granddaughter Jalohn Miller "with her hands covered in blood." The younger Miller would not say what had happened.
Responding officers found Kanie K. Bragg, 24, of Davenport, Iowa, sitting in a bedroom with a puncture wound to his arm. Documents state that Bragg would not tell police what happened but said "he did not want 'her' to get in trouble.'" He declined medical treatment.
Documents state that Jalohn Miller reported that she was in the bedroom when Bragg, the father of her child, came in angry over the internet not working. Miller said Bragg started hitting her so she stabbed him with a pair of scissors. Bragg then pulled the scissors from her, causing cuts to her hand that included one that required stitches to close.
Police reported that Miller did not have any injuries from being struck by Bragg and that they could not locate the scissors.