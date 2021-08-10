Dubuque Community Schools leaders plan to share their COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year in the coming days.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans told school board members on Monday that officials intend to notify families of their plans following a Wednesday, Aug. 11, meeting of the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team, at which they expect to hear some final recommendations.
“We know you have questions,” Rheingans said. “We know you’re out there, but we want to not send information and have to change it and change it.”
Rheingans said district leaders are working on a plan for what the fall will look like as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into another school year.
That will include protocols such as cleaning and how to socially distance students in lunchrooms based on their comfort level. He said district leaders still are waiting on some final information about how contact tracing will work this fall.
Rheingans noted that state laws passed this year bar schools from requiring masks and require schools to offer fully in-person learning. District leaders are looking at ways to best keep students safe given those parameters.
District leaders likely will release their plans on Wednesday night or on Thursday, Rheingans said.
“We meet daily about this topic and so we will put out … where we’re at and know that that can change or not change based on what’s happening, but we’ll try to stay consistent and focus on everything we can do to keep kids safe and healthy and in school,” he said.
Also on Monday, board members approved their legislative priority recommendations for the Iowa Association of School Boards. District leaders settled on six priorities taken from a list of possible options.
“All areas of education are our priorities, but we just look at the ones we know will have an immediate impact on the district,” said school board President Tami Ryan.
Rheingans noted that three of the recommended priorities focus on helping students recover from the pandemic and returning them to where they could have been otherwise. Those recommendations look at funding for English-language learners and for dropout prevention and at-risk students, as well as efforts to support student mental health.
Two recommendations are aimed at addressing teacher shortages by supporting efforts to give districts “flexibility to pay market-competitive wages for shortage area positions” and giving districts tools to attract people to the teaching profession.
The last recommended priority lends support for timely and significant supplemental state aid increases.