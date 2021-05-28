A local health center recently honored a staff member as an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Hero.
Irene Maun has been employed as a community health worker at Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque since 2017, according to a press release.
A native of the Federated States of Micronesia who later moved to the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Maun serves as a cultural broker between Dubuque’s Pacific Islander community, Crescent and other local organizations, the release states.
Maun provides interpretation, translation and other services, including educational classes and promotional video campaigns.
“As an organization and as a community, we are fortunate to have such a valuable resource, advocate and servant leader to help us learn, navigate and build trusting relationships with a community full of rich culture and benevolent humans,” said Ann Morris, Crescent’s senior leader of population health, in the release.
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated each May.