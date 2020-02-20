An attorney for a Dubuque teen charged with sexual abuse has requested the case be transferred to juvenile court.
Joshua T. Blackburn, 19, of 133 Stoltz St., was arrested in October on a warrant charging second-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents allege Blackburn sexually abused a girl he knew in May 2015. The girl was younger than 10 years old at the time, while Blackburn was 14.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The incident was reported to police Jan. 10, 2018, two weeks shy of Blackburn’s 18th birthday, his attorney wrote in recent court filings in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Attorney Sam Wooden argues Iowa law allows some defendants to be tried in juvenile courts if the alleged crimes occurred while they still were minors. In those cases, the court has to weigh the nature of the accusation, the defendant’s history with juvenile court and the potential for rehabilitation.
“While the conduct alleged is disturbing, the court should place limited value on this factor given the defendant’s age and lack of recidivism,” Wooden wrote, stating his client “has maintained a crime-free life.”
According to court documents, prosecutors argued that given Blackburn’s age, there is not enough time to rehabilitate him in the juvenile court system as its jurisdiction over adults ceases at 19 years and six months.