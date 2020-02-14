The Dubuque show combining hypnosis and improvisational comedy and featuring a comedian best known for appearances on “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” has been postponed.
HYPROV, featuring Colin Mochrie as well as master hypnotist Asad Mecci, now will come to Five Flags Theater on Thursday, Oct. 8, the facility announced Thursday. It previously had been scheduled for Feb. 27 at Five Flags Center.
No reason was given for the show being postponed.
People who already bought tickets to the show will be contacted. They can exchange their tickets for the new show date or get a refund.
“Exchanges or refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase, meaning those who bought tickets at the Five Flags box office will need to visit the box office to arrange for their exchange or refund,” a press release states.
Tickets for the rescheduled show will go on sale at a later date.