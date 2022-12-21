Boys And Girls Club Christmas Dinner
Buy Now

Paula McGovern (left) helps Aaliyah Smith, 9, pick out a Christmas cookie during the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque’s annual Christmas dinner on Tuesday.

 Stephen Gassman

While its services are free for many of its members, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque views the programs it offers to local youth as part of a kind of transaction.

“We’re going to provide every opportunity we can to help them in school, help them be a good kid, help them to support their parents,” said Executive Director Tom Sullivan. “In exchange, one day they’ll be working in the city of Dubuque, helping the community, providing for their family.”

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.