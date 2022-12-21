While its services are free for many of its members, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque views the programs it offers to local youth as part of a kind of transaction.
“We’re going to provide every opportunity we can to help them in school, help them be a good kid, help them to support their parents,” said Executive Director Tom Sullivan. “In exchange, one day they’ll be working in the city of Dubuque, helping the community, providing for their family.”
The Dubuque Boys and Girls Club has been offering after-school programming and support to area youth for decades.
The club currently has 130 enrolled members. Most of them come from low-income families, according to Sullivan, with 70% of members on scholarships which cover the $30 annual membership fee.
Among the organization’s services is administering free meals on weeknights year-round, as a partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program.
The Boys and Girls Club feeds some 200 kids per night — 50 to 60 at its clubhouse on Locust Street, as well as another 120 to 130 at the Terrace Heights mobile home park community center, where staff help residents with homework and play games with them, said Director of Food Services Nicholas Jones.
The Boys and Girls Club, with funding from the USDA and United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States, also serves breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks throughout the summer through the federally funded Summer Food Service Program. The organization distributed 31,000 meals through that program this year, Jones said.
In addition to nightly meals, the club offers structured after-school programming including arts and crafts; dance classes; and science, technology, engineering, arts and math programs.
“Our kids can have opportunities to discover what they like, or what they dislike, so they’re not just looking at a computer screen or playing basketball,” said Director of Social and Educational Programs Katlynne Wolf.
Most programs are oriented toward elementary school students, who make up the bulk of the Boys and Girls Club’s members.
The organization has added targeted programming for high-school students in recent years, particularly with its Degree to Diplomas program, which encourages members to pursue a college education.
“We track them through high school and take them out to the local college and encourage them, show them what college looks like and that they can go and get a diploma as well, that they can go to college too,” Sullivan said.
Like many other groups, membership in the Boys and Girls Club declined considerably at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic but has since rebounded close to pre-pandemic levels.
Attendance also has climbed in recent weeks, Wolf said, a regular occurrence this time of year as the weather gets colder.
“Especially during the winter now, it starts getting cold outside, so they’re more likely to come here,” Wolf said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.