BELMONT, Wis. — Authorities said a Montfort man crashed his vehicle, then fled the scene without reporting the wreck, only to resist arrest when authorities located him.
The crash was reported at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday on West Mound Road between Belmont and Platteville. According to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, responding deputies located a vehicle owned by Stephen A. Grisez, 22, of Montfort, “in the ditch unattended.”
The vehicle had “moderate damage” and was towed from the scene.
The release provides no information about how or where authorities located Grisez or what ensued when they did, but it states that he was cited with resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while his license was revoked, operating at an unreasonable and imprudent speed, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, operating without automobile insurance and failure to notify the authorities of a crash.