Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines said a fire that badly injured two people Tuesday night caused an estimated $49,000 worth of damage to a residence at 586 Loras Blvd.
Steines wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the fire department would not be releasing the names of the injured occupants due to patient privacy rules related to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. Attempts to obtain additional information from Dubuque police were unsuccessful.
The fire remains under investigation.
“The basement had a lot of contents, which still need to be processed for the investigation,” Steines said.
Damage from the fire was located mostly in the basement, but smoke damage was reported throughout all of the floors, according to Steines. He said crews spent 2½ hours on the scene Tuesday night. The fire rekindled around 6 a.m. Wednesday and firefighters remained on scene for multiple hours.
“We believe a deep-seated, smoldering fire in a mattress was the cause of fire (Wednesday) morning,” Steines said of the rekindled blaze.