Three transmission companies have asked Wisconsin’s public utility regulatory agency to rescind its approval of a contentious high-voltage transmission line and rehear the case.
The request comes after it was discovered in court proceedings that a former official who approved the Cardinal Hickory-Creek project was in regular contact with company employees and contractors over the course of several years while the case was under review by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.
Former Commissioner Michael Huebsch was among the three state officials in 2019 who unanimously approved the $492 million project for the construction of a 102-mile line from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis.
Three companies, ITC Midwest, American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative, are undertaking the joint venture.
Today, attorneys representing the companies informed the PSC and the Dane County Circuit Court, where a lawsuit challenging the project has been filed by environmental groups, that “ATC and ITC discovered information indicating that former Commissioner Huebsch engaged in regular communications with an ATC employee, a former independent contractor for ITC and other individuals over several years, including during the proceeding.”
They said Huebsch used an application known as Signal, which enables users to send private, encrypted messages that can be automatically deleted after a preset time period.
“We have no information that these Signal communications were related to the project,” the attorneys said in their request. “However, given the retention settings of the Signal application, we are presently uncertain whether these messages can be fully recovered.”
The attorneys said they are “working expeditiously to retrieve these communications” and have subpoenaed the ATC employee who communicated with Huebsch. They requested the Dane County judge temporarily stay all deadlines and convene a status conference within two weeks.
“While we are disappointed by these recent developments, they have no bearing on the state’s need for the project, which is vital to ensuring a cleaner, more reliable and more affordable energy future for Wisconsin,” the attorneys said.
PSC spokesperson Matt Sweeney said the agency is reviewing the companies’ request and has not determined when the PSC will respond.
Construction on the line already is underway in Iowa, but an ITC spokesperson declined to answer questions regarding the impact of today’s filings on that portion of the project.