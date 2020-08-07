A furniture store in Dubuque will soon make a short move that will have a big impact on its customers and workforce.
Slumberland Furniture will relocate from its current location, at 4390 Dodge St., to a larger space within the Plaza 20 Shopping Center in the first quarter of 2021.
Plaza 20 President Michael Kahle confirmed that Slumberland will occupy the 55,000 square foot space in the former Kmart building, filling the vacant area between Joann fabric store and the Dubuque Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic.
“They will be an outstanding addition to our center, and they will be there for years to come,” said Kahle.
Slumberland has occupied the structure at 4390 Dodge St. since 1996, but franchisee Jon Davis said the timing was right to make a move.
Plaza 20, located at 2600 Dodge Street, is just a couple miles east of the current Slumberland store.
However, Davis believes the new location will allow the business to achieve high visibility while significantly expanding its footprint and workforce.
“The big idea is that this will triple the size of our showroom floor and triple the selection for the customers,” Davis said. “We’ll be able to do things we just aren’t able to do today.”
The impending move will also mean a major increase to the workforce. Slumberland currently employs 11 workers in Dubuque and Davis expects that number to double by the time the new storefront opens.
While Davis had been contemplating a move for a while, he said the deal with Plaza 20 came together quickly. Conversations only began with the Kahle family about six weeks ago.
The two parties quickly found common ground, bonding over the similarities of their family-owned businesses.
In addition to the Dubuque location, Davis said his family owns Slumberland stores in Baraboo, Wis. and Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Plaza 20 shopping center, meanwhile, has been in the Kahle family since the 1960s, with multiple generations playing a role in its success.
Davis also appreciated the overall vision for the future of the shopping center.
“I like the idea of taking something old and making it new,” he said. “We wanted to be a part of that process with them.”
The arrival of Slumberland is part of a tremendous turnaround at Plaza 20, which seemed poised for a difficult run after Kmart closed stores across the nation more than three years ago. In the spring of 2017, the Kmart in Plaza 20 shuttered and left the biggest building in the shopping center empty.
Two years later, however, Plaza 20 began showing signs of life.
A new Veterans Affairs clinic moved into a 22,000-square-foot portion of the building in the summer of 2019 and Joann fabric store took up residency in an 18,000 square-foot space later that year.
The Slumberland store represents the final — and largest — necessary piece to completely fill the former Kmart.
“Since Kmart closed, we have been very choosy about who we lease the space to and how we redevelop the center,” Kahle noted. “We knew the space was very attractive. It just came down to finding the right tenants and putting those deals together.”
Davis said he hopes the new Slumberland will open in the first quarter of 2021. However, he acknowledged it is difficult to pinpoint a specific day — or even month — when the project will be completed.
He noted that the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic turmoil has disrupted supply chains and made large-scale construction efforts more difficult.
“There are a lot of moving parts right now,” he said.
The location at 4390 Dodge Street will remain in operation until the new store is ready to open, at which point Slumberland will vacate that space.
Davis declined to provide specifics on the future of that property.