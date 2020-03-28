Less than one year after commencing operations in Dubuque, a Wisconsin-based clothing company is hoping a short move can help achieve big results.
Duluth Trading Co. plans to relocate to a new facility at 5955 Chavenelle Road later this year. The move would allow the company to add to its workforce and install $6 million in new equipment.
Currently located just down the street at 7500 Chavenelle Road, Duluth Trading Co. opened a satellite distribution center in Dubuque Industrial Center West last year.
The company, which specializes in casual wear, workwear and accessories, commenced Dubuque operations in October and reached 300 employees by the peak of the holiday season.
This week, the City of Dubuque, Duluth Trading Co. and Hodge Co. finalized a development agreement that includes a one-decade lease agreement at 5955 Chavenelle Road. A spokesman for Duluth Trading Co. indicated that the deal reinforces the company’s plans to remain in Dubuque for the long haul.
“We’re proud to continue to solidify our presence in the Dubuque community with this new 10-year lease,” the spokesman wrote. “We are thankful for the partnership we’ve found in the team at the Hodge Co. as well as the City of Dubuque for their cooperation throughout this process.”
Duluth’s arrival in 2019 was just one piece of a broader economic development deal that included multiple moving parts. The company occupied a portion of a building owned by Hodge Co.
After ceding that square footage to Duluth Trading Co., Hodge ultimately decided to building a new, 216,000-square-foot structure to meet its own needs. Midway through that process, Hodge Co. officials began to reconsider the facility’s best use.
Michael Fullan, vice president of business Development for Hodge, said company officials approached Duluth Trading Co. with an idea.
“We knew they were planning to expand their footprint and we were thinking about how the next five years and beyond would look for them,” said Fullan. “We came up with the idea that they should just move into our new building. We threw it out, and they were receptive to it.”
Duluth’s relocation means that Hodge would ultimately return to a portion of the building at 7500 Chavenelle Road.
Duluth Trading Co. announced plans to come to Dubuque in July. At that time, company leaders said they would hire 12 full-time employees and at least 200 seasonal ones.
The company’s seasonal hiring ultimately exceeded 300, and its year-round employment figure surpassed 100.
Officials previously indicated that they planned to grow their workforce to 400 during this year’s peak season. The company did not directly address its hiring expectations when asked by the Telegraph Herald Friday.
“Duluth is committed to hiring a mixture of full- and part-time staff members,” the company wrote. “We typically see hiring peaks in the fall and holiday season.”
Construction of the new $9 million facility at 5955 Chavenelle Road began in late 2019 and Fullan said it will be ready for occupancy in early July.
“This will give (Duluth Trading Co.) a head start on setting up their new equipment,” Fullan said. “They’d like to be up and running there for the peak season in September and beyond.”
A development agreement notes that Duluth will spend $6 million of new equipment that will be installed at the new site by Sept. 30.
A public hearing on the development will be held at the April 6 Dubuque City Council meeting. Council members could vote that night to approve the pact.
The development agreement stipulates, in part, that Duluth Trading Co. would receive 10 years of tax increment financing rebates. In return, there must be $15 million in facility improvements — the sum total of building costs and equipment installation — as well as the retention of 12 full-time jobs.
“This once again demonstrates the synergy and the partnerships that support economic development,” said City of Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors.