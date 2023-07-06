PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — An annual aviation celebration is almost ready for takeoff at Platteville Municipal Airport.

The Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast is set for 7 a.m. to noon July 30 at the airport, 5157 Wisconsin 80 S. All proceeds from the event will benefit Platteville Scouts BSA Troop 82 B&G.

