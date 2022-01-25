A highway bridge repair project this construction season will temporarily close some on-ramps in Dubuque.
“We’re repairing the bridge by (the Locust Street) Hy-Vee,” said Sam Shea, district transportation planner for Iowa Department of Transportation. “I think traffic is going to flow fine, but it’s going to be a little weird at first.”
The state project will repair parts of bridge abutments on an elevated portion of U.S. 61/151 near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Salina Street.
“The bridge girders sit on the abutment. This project is repairing the area from behind the girders to the road surface,” said Hugh Holak, the DOT’s resident construction engineer based in Manchester, Iowa.
Holak said the project is scheduled to go out for bids in March and has an estimated price tag of $325,000.
Holak said the project is relatively simple.
“It’s taking out concrete and pouring it back in,” he said.
The traffic control associated with the project is not so simple, however.
“There was a comment made when this project was in the concept phase that the major work is traffic control, not the bridge repair,” he said. “It’s a difficult area for rerouting traffic.”
Crews will work from one side of the roadway to the other, so the traffic pattern along that stretch of U.S. 61/151 will be shifted accordingly.
“It’s somewhat complex,” Shea said. “We’re going to be shifting traffic to one lane in each direction for about a mile, from right where Locust Street connects to 61 by the Port of Dubuque area all the way up to just shy of Grandview. In order to do that safely, we need to close the southbound on-ramp at Fourth Street — that’s the one straight down Central Avenue (traveling south) — and we’re also going to close the on-ramp from Grandview Avenue north (to U.S. 61/151).”
City of Dubuque officials last week approved road detours associated with the project. Documents indicate that northbound traffic from Grandview will be routed from Grandview Avenue and Bryant Street to U.S. 20 to join U.S. 61/151.
Documents indicate that traffic traveling south on Central Avenue to U.S. 61/151 will be detoured onto the East Ninth Street southbound on-ramp.
Holak said he expects the project to last approximately two months.
“And that’s because of moving the traffic around,” he said. “If there wasn’t traffic on (the highway), the project would be done in two weeks.”
Holak anticipates the program to commence some time during the upcoming construction season.
“The latest it would start is Labor Day, but if it starts then, two months out from that it starts to get cold,” he said.