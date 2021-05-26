A blood drive, COVID-19 vaccination clinic and free hot dogs are among the activities planned for a free event this week in Dubuque.
The Salvation Army of Dubuque will host a Garden Party event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its facility, 1099 Iowa St., according to a press release.
Activities will include a free walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic for people ages 12 and older, with complimentary bags of caramel corn; a blood drive sponsored by ImpactLife (formerly known as Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center), with gift cards given to donors; and free hot dogs served by the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
The Salvation Army will also be soliciting new fans that will be given to low-income and elderly residents.