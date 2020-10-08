Kevin Dragotto has been looking for an opportunity to put his name on an election ballot since moving to Dubuque from Chicago in 2014.
“In Chicago, there’s always been talk with some friends saying ‘Oh, you should run for office,’ but it’s so difficult to break in out there,” he said.
When he heard about the upcoming vacancy for Dubuque County Auditor, he decided to put his name down as a candidate. Dragotto is running uncontested for auditor in this year’s election.
He is poised to take over a role Denise Dolan has held since 1987. She announced earlier this year that she will retire as auditor at the end of her term in January 2021.
While taking the auditor title after Dolan has been “the scariest thing of the whole situation,” Dragotto said she has been extremely helpful as he has begun to familiarize himself with the auditor’s office.
Dragotto’s background in accounting and management, as well as his ability to juggle a variety of different things at once, are things he feels he brings to the table.
“The biggest thing I bring is a pair of fresh eyes,” he said. “The auditor’s office has been run exceedingly well for 33 years under Denise’s attention, but I think there’s a time and a place for fresh eyes.”
Part of an auditor’s job is to maintain the financial management of the county and making sure groups adhere to their proposed budgets, Dragotto said. He’s also hoping to clear up misinformation regarding election security that has cropped up in this year’s election cycle.
“Iowa has had absentee voting in place for decades, and there’s never been a problem with it. It’s worked flawlessly,” he said. “At the end of the day, we want to make sure votes are counted and that they mean something.”
Thinking about what could be in store for the next auditor, Dolan said she wouldn’t be surprised if changes are in store for the way elections are run.
The auditor’s office has always moved forward with any changes as best it could, Dolan said, and she hopes the learning curve isn’t too steep for Dragotto.
“One of the things that I’ve always enjoyed about the job is that you never know what issues are going to come across your desk. It keeps it interesting,” she said. “There always seems to be new challenges, and I told Kevin that, and I think he’s prepared for that.”
Running for office for the first time in the middle of a pandemic has presented some challenges for Dragotto, such as limiting the amount of personal interaction with county residents. However, he said he’s enjoyed the conversations he’s been able to have, and he’s excited by the opportunity to start the position.
“What’s been the most refreshing is that people do care,” he said. “They do care about how their money is spent, they care about how elections are run, and they care about what’s going on behind those walls.”