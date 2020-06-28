The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Willie B. Randle Jr., 41, of 642 Chestnut St., was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawfully possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a protected location, in this case multiple parks.
- Meghan L. Tadder, 23, of 2160 Woodland Drive, Apt. B5, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Friday on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that she assaulted her boyfriend, Bernard C. Onyeukwu, 24, at their residence while a child was present.