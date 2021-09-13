Sorry, an error occurred.
A story about a manufacturing company planning its 1st Iowa location in Dyersville was the most-read article this past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Sept. 6 through Sunday.
1.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Manufacturing company plans 1st Iowa location in Dyersville
2.) Mask requirement returns to City of Dubuque buildings, use encouraged in other indoor spaces
3.) TH Farm Families of Year: Guttenberg beef farmer builds happy life amid tragedy
4.) Hundreds gather for outdoor community dinner in Dubuque
5.) Police: Dyersville woman arrested after stealing smoker from Dubuque grocery store
6.) 2nd former Manchester hospital official sentenced for role in thefts
7.) Dubuque’s police chief to retire; national search firm to be hired soon
8.) TH Farm families of the Year: Dairy farming a family affair for Theills
9.) Biz Buzz: Dickeyville diner eyes future; Bellevue store brings nutritious option; Cascade business bales for cause
10.) Patrol: Clayton County man killed when kayak falls from trailer, strikes motorcycle
