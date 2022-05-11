Carol Paar slumped in a chair in her kitchen, her head buried in her hands.
Across from her, her brother Bruce Krolick leaned over the kitchen table, looking equally exhausted.
Since early March, Paar has mourned the loss of her son Virgil A. Polkinghorn Jr., 47. After being discovered unconscious while an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, Polkinghorn was pronounced dead on March 4 after being taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Though Polkinghorn is buried, Paar and Krolick feel unable to move on. His unexpected death has left them with questions regarding what they could have done to prevent it.
“I know it’s not my fault, but I still blame myself,” Paar said. “I thought my children were supposed to bury me.”
Polkinghorn’s arrest
Polkinghorn had been in jail since his Jan. 5 arrest for allegedly assaulting Timothy I. Marcov at Next Phase Bar, 1700 Central Ave.
Polkinghorn was no stranger to the criminal justice system. His previous convictions in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County included possession of a controlled substance, first-degree harassment, assault and interference with official acts.
Paar said all of those criminal charges stem from her son’s use of and addiction to methamphetamine, and she believes it ultimately might have led to his death.
“He had gotten so bad with the meth,” Paar said. “I didn’t recognize him.”
Paar said Polkinghorn started using meth in 2015, shortly after his father died. Paar said that, prior to that, her son was kind and selfless and an avid angler.
“Every night, he would give me a hug and kiss before I went to bed,” Paar said. “He was so sweet.”
However, Polkinghorn’s constant drug use changed him, Paar said, and brought on severe bouts of rage, causing him to turn violent, including eventually assaulting her. His 2020 assault conviction was for pushing Paar to the ground after she evicted him from their residence, according to court documents.
“If he wasn’t on the meth, he would have taken his shirt off and given it to a person that needed it,” Paar said. “I was scared of him.”
Paar had gone so far as to be granted a request for a no-contact order, so when her son was arrested in January, she was unaware he was in jail until she read it in the newspaper.
Polkinghorn’s death
Dubuque County Jail staff check on inmates every 30 minutes.
Jail Administrator Capt. Mike Muenster said logs indicate that at 5:30 p.m. on March 4, Polkinghorn was calm and reading a book in his bunk. At 5:55 p.m., he was found unresponsive.
“Jail deputies and a jail nurse performed CPR and utilized a portable defibrillator in an attempt to resuscitate him,” stated a press release issued after his death.
A Dubuque Fire Department ambulance responded, and the crew assisted in providing care. Polkinghorn was taken by ambulance to MercyOne, where he ultimately was pronounced dead.
The final autopsy report for Polkinghorn states that he died of a sudden cardiac death due to heart failure caused by high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which causes difficulty breathing.
The report also states that Polkinghorn previously suffered a heart attack, had multiple other medical issues and had multiple stents in his heart.
Paar and Krolick said they were aware that Polkinghorn had heart problems, but they were shocked and confused to discover he died.
Early on, Paar and Krolick said, they were given little information by law enforcement regarding what specifically happened to Polkinghorn.
“My granddaughter is the one who told me Virgil had passed away, and she found out because she called Mercy,” Paar said. “I wasn’t told anything else by the jail.”
Muenster said Paar was contacted later by an investigator to discuss the details of Polkinghorn’s autopsy report, but she was not immediately informed of his death by law enforcement because Polkinghorn listed a worker at Dubuque Rescue Mission as his next of kin, not any of his family.
“We had no idea who they were,” Muenster said. “He didn’t provide any information about his family.”
Paar said she still has questions related to her son’s death. She hasn’t been told if Polkinghorn was on any heart-related medication or if he asked for or refused to take the medication if he had it.
When asked by the Telegraph Herald, Muenster said he could not answer those questions due to federal patient confidentiality laws.
Polkinghorn is the second person to die in Dubuque County Jail in the past three years, following the death of Alex E. Billmeyer, 29, in May 2019. Billmeyer’s family later filed a wrongful-death lawsuit, alleging that law enforcement negligence contributed to his death. The parties in the lawsuit reached a settlement last year, and the case was dismissed.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the deaths were unfortunate and that jail staff make every effort to ensure inmate safety.
“We do the best we can to protect each individual that comes in here,” Kennedy said. “I don’t think it’s any indication of the way people are treated when they are here. We do a very good job of treating people, and we control the things we control.”
While Paar still aims to learn more about what happened to her son while he was in jail, she said she hopes his death will serve as a lesson of the consequences of drug use.
“There needs to be more help for people who are addicted,” Paar said. “I don’t want one more mother to have to go through what I am going through right now.”