Dubuque Community School Board members will hold a special meeting next week to take public comment and discuss whether to require masks in schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, in the Hempstead High School auditorium, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave., Dubuque.
On the agenda for the meeting is public comment regarding masks and a board discussion of and possible action on masks in schools.
District leaders have been examining next steps since a federal judge on Monday temporarily ordered the state of Iowa to stop enforcing a law that banned school boards from requiring masks in schools.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans wrote in a message to families and staff on Thursday that the federal judge who halted the Iowa law found that mask mandate prohibitions violate the civil rights of students with disabilities and that masking requirements are a “reasonable accommodation” for those students.
Rheingans wrote that district officials consulted with their general counsel and special education attorney. Both said not having a mask mandate would expose the district to “potential liability for discrimination” and violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Rheingans wrote.
District spokesman Mike Cyze wrote in a message to the Telegraph Herald that board members will have discretion as to whether to take any action and what action they might take at Monday’s meeting.