HOPKINTON, Iowa — Following an outpouring of support from the community for its return, Civil War Days once again will take place at the historic Lenox College campus in Hopkinton this summer.
The event will be held on the traditional first weekend in June, thanks to the efforts of Delaware County Historical Society.
“We are excited to schedule this event on the 50th anniversary weekend of the first Civil War Days, and for those who have attended past events, they will be able to experience it again and reminisce,” said Margie Meehan, historical society member. “For the generations that have yet to experience Civil War Days, they will be able to do so and learn about the role our community and Lenox College played in the Civil War.”
The coming festivities will include many of the staples of previous years that made it so memorable, including a full reenactment, encampment, parade, building tours and a rededication of the Civil War monument on June 5 following a church service at Reformed Presbyterian Church.
Organizers said the event will kick off with a fish fry Friday followed by a pancake breakfast prepared and served by the local 4-H group on Saturday. Food vendors also will be on the grounds.
While the general outline of Civil War Days has been carved out, organizers still are looking for input and, more importantly, volunteers to help assist with the massive undertaking.
“We really want community input and involvement,” Meehan said. “We are still in the planning stages and are actively working on lining up entertainment, vendors and much-needed volunteers. If you are interested and able to commit to helping for a few hours during the event any of the three days, please reach out to James Hucker.”