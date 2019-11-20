A local community outreach center and an art museum on Tuesday were named the first beneficiaries of a new grant program administered by the Dubuque Racing Association.
The DRA’s board of directors awarded $150,000 to both Dubuque Dream Center and Dubuque Museum of Art.
The former organization will use the funding to improve access to its facility for those with disabilities. Leaders at the latter will put the dollars toward an expansion.
The $300,000 allocation is on top of the $1.1 million the DRA awarded to 129 charitable organizations in May. The association serves as the nonprofit license-holder for both Dubuque casinos.
The inaugural distribution of this new “special projects grant” funding is intended for big-ticket items that have a chance to make a major community impact.
“I think everyone felt this is a good direction for the DRA to go in,” said Board Member Rick Dickinson, who is president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp. and who announced the selection of the two recipients prior to the board approval. “The goal is to really look at special projects that are game-changers.”
INAUGURAL GRANTs
Kathy Young, the DRA’s director of grants, said 36 organizations applied for the special grant funding. That group was whittled down to four finalists, each of which had a chance to present their project to a committee of five DRA board members.
Dubuque Dream Center was founded in July 2013. The organization since has developed an expansive curriculum of academic, athletic and arts programming to aid youth development.
“We are extremely excited and we are grateful to the DRA for choosing us as a recipient,” said Executive Director Robert Kimble..
Tim Conlon, chairman of the center’s board of directors, said the funds will be used to make safety improvements to the building at 1600 White St., as well as make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“This grant will be the catalyst for getting this project off the ground,” he said.
Conlon said work should begin next year and be completed in early 2021. Improvements will include the installation of ADA-compliant restroom amenities and an elevator that will serve all levels of the building.
Kimble said achieving ADA compliance will help the center achieve a long-term goal of becoming a licensed child care site.
Young said the $150,000 grant could have a “snowball effect” for the center, which will be able to apply for additional federal funding once it meets ADA standards.
“This is a great steppingstone that opens up the door for additional funding opportunities,” Young explained.
The art museum, meanwhile, will put the grant funding toward an addition to its facility at 701 Locust St.
Plans submitted to the DRA indicated the expansion would span about 11,000 square feet. However, Executive Director David Schmitz told the TH that the scope of the project is “not set in stone.”
He said the museum is grateful for the DRA support.
“They are funding true civic priorities,” said Schmitz. “The impact really goes beyond the dollars. It is a stamp of approval on a project that is incredibly important to us.”
Schmitz said museum officials are “well into major fundraising efforts,” but the timeline for the expansion remains fluid.
He noted that the additional space would allow Dubuque Museum of Art to expand its gallery and create a “museum learning center.”
“This expansion is going to enhance what we can do for families, for children and for our partnership with local schools,” he said.
REVENUE CLIMBS
The DRA board on Tuesday also discussed the latest financial figures for Dubuque’s casinos.
The Dubuque gaming market observed a slight uptick in revenue during the month of October.
Combined gaming revenue for Diamond Jo Casino and Q Casino and Hotel totaled $9.91 million last month, an increase of 2.1% compared to October 2018.
Diamond Jo reported gaming revenue of $5.94 million, up from $5.71 million in the same month last year. Gaming revenue was $3.97 million at Q Casino, down slightly from the October 2018 total of $4.01 million.
These figures do not take into account sports gambling revenues.
The sports betting handle — or amount wagered — at Diamond Jo was nearly $1.2 million in October. Q Sportsbook reported a handle of about $867,000 that month.