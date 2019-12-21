November convictions in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The first date is the date of arrest; the second is the date of conviction.
• Michael T. Droessler, 38; July 28; Nov. 14.
• Lois M. Lynch, 65; Aug. 9; Nov. 13.
• Eddie S. Pickett, 45; Sept. 11; Nov. 13; second offense.
• Shannon M. Connolly, 42; July 20; Nov. 14.
• Matthew H. Feldmann, 26; Aug. 24; Nov. 15.
• Anthony C. Goodmann, 38; April 1, 2018; Nov. 12; third offense.
• Megan A. Morshead, 25; May 16; Nov. 7.
• Debra D. Swift, 64; Aug. 11; Nov. 7.
• Norris A. Tate, 28; July 21; Nov. 15.
• Jeremias C. Woodland, 36; June 18; Nov. 5.
• Gregg W. Liddle, 72; July 20; Nov. 19.
• Henry A. Swan III, 29; July 19; Nov. 25.
• Oliverio Ascencio Yobal, 40; Sept. 9; Nov. 21.
• Tabatha L. Bond, 34; Aug. 25; Nov. 21.
• Gregory G. Doser, 71; July 19; Nov. 26.
• Leah R. Kirkpatrick, 29; June 1; Nov. 20.
• Gregory A. Klauer, 28; Dec. 28; Nov. 19; third offense.
• Mara J. Leeser, 22; Oct. 21; Nov. 22; second offense.
• Jeffrey P. Pitz, 58; Sept. 14; Nov. 19.
• Johntez A. Thomas, 36; May 12; Nov. 21.
• Katie L. Thompson, 26; July 30; Nov. 25.
• Daniel R. Tynski, 23; Aug. 10; Nov. 26.
• Tyrone R. Watson, 43; Oct. 9; Nov. 22; third offense.
• Henry A. Swan III, 29; Sept. 20; Nov. 25.
• Jacob D. Bates, 25; Oct. 30; Nov. 26.
• Abraham G. Gomez, 30; June 15; Nov. 19; second offense.
• Willy Joel, 34; June 1;
Nov. 19.
• Erin S. Ellerbach, 39; Jan. 29; Nov. 19.