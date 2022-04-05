SCALES MOUND, Ill. – Authorities said the discovery of a stolen golf cart in Jo Daviess County led to a search of a residence that uncovered items linked to a burglary in southwest Wisconsin.
Jesse J. Jones, 26, of Scales Mound, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Monday on charges of felony theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
A press release states that at about 6:30 a.m. Monday in the Ford Road area of rural Scales Mound, a deputy discovered and recovered a golf cart that had been reported stolen from Eagle Ridge Resort.
Information concerning a burglary investigation by the Lafayette County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Department led investigators to a rural property in Scales Mound.
Authorities searched this residence and discovered another stolen golf cart, drug paraphernalia and numerous items linked to the Lafayette County burglary. Jones was arrested.
