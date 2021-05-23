A Dubuque man was sentenced to 30 days in jail for an assault that ignited a fire and injured two people.
Randy A. Grutz, 33, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for an assault charge. He was initially charged with domestic assault with injury but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge as part of a plea deal.
Grutz will receive credit for jail time already served, according to court documents. He also must comply with a no-contact order issued for Megan R. Arthofer, 23.
Court documents state that a fire started in Grutz and Arthofer’s Dubuque apartment on Oct. 8, 2019. The two were seriously injured in the blaze and transported to a burn unit at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Arthofer later reported to authorities that she was using acetone to remove nail polish when she confronted Grutz about who he was talking to on the phone, documents state. Grutz then picked up the gallon jug of acetone and struck Arthofer with it “on or about her head numerous times.” according to documents.
Flammable acetone spilled from the jug during the altercation and “then ignited from an unknown heat source, possibly a space heater, and the room started on fire,” documents state.