CASCADE, Iowa — As the construction of the new public library draws closer, the City of Cascade is calling on all local contractors who wish to give in-kind donations to contact City Hall. Under state law, all bid documents must be publicly and competitively bid and given to the lowest responsible bidder. City Administrator Lisa Kotter said these documents will be ready to be sent out in late August.

According to Kotter, very few general contractors in Cascade are large enough to take on a project as big as the library, so it’s very likely a general contractor will be brought in from out of town. Since general contractors often have regular subcontractors for plumbing, painting and other such construction work, the city wants to connect local contractors to the possible general contractors early to increase their likelihood of being selected.

