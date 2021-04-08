PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Platteville’s annual citywide spring cleanup will be held Monday and Tuesday, April 12-13.
Items will be picked up the same day as a resident’s normal refuse collection, according to a social media post.
The service is open to one- and two-family dwellings only.
The post states that items must be placed neatly at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of pick up. Items must be stacked neatly in a pile no larger than 10-feet-by-4-feet.
Scrap metal should be stacked neatly separate from other refuse. Scrap metal and yard waste does not count toward the maximum size limit.
Items that will not be picked up include batteries and tires, appliances (including microwaves), refuse from major construction and remodeling projects, oil, anti-freeze, insecticides, and hazardous chemicals.
Boy Scout Troop 82 will collect appliances for a donation. Please call 608-778-0707 and leave a message to arrange an appliance pickup. Electronics will not be picked up. Call Faherty Recycling at 608-348-9586 for information on electronics pickup.