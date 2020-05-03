April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
Justin P. Delaney, 37; controlled substance violation; Oct. 21; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
Kevin S. Fink, 59; domestic assault-second offense; Sept. 19; two-year prison sentence, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
Chelsea E. Schlarman, 21; multiple counts of possession of controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 15; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
Lindell C. Tibbs, 44; child endangerment causing injury; Feb. 11, 2019; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
Caleb A. Warner, 18; possession of controlled substance; March 8; 15-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
Kentrall E. Barnes, 28; domestic assault causing injury; Feb. 4;
92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, $315 fine, one year
of probation and batterer program.
Devon D. Bolden, 32; voluntary absence from custody; Sept. 7, 2018; 90-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
Nikola M. Fuller, 30; voluntary absence from custody; March 17; 7-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
Timothy E. Gremmel, 28; voluntary absence from custody;
Jan. 7; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation, one year at residential facility and DNA requirement.