April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.

Justin P. Delaney, 37; controlled substance violation; Oct. 21; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.

Kevin S. Fink, 59; domestic assault-second offense; Sept. 19; two-year prison sentence, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.

Chelsea E. Schlarman, 21; multiple counts of possession of controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 15; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.

Lindell C. Tibbs, 44; child endangerment causing injury; Feb. 11, 2019; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.

Caleb A. Warner, 18; possession of controlled substance; March 8; 15-day jail sentence and $315 fine.

Kentrall E. Barnes, 28; domestic assault causing injury; Feb. 4;

92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, $315 fine, one year

of probation and batterer program.

Devon D. Bolden, 32; voluntary absence from custody; Sept. 7, 2018; 90-day jail sentence and $315 fine.

Nikola M. Fuller, 30; voluntary absence from custody; March 17; 7-day jail sentence and $315 fine.

Timothy E. Gremmel, 28; voluntary absence from custody;

Jan. 7; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation, one year at residential facility and DNA requirement.

