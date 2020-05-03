News in your town

Police: Dubuque man threatened to kill mom with hammer, broke window

Vintage cars rumble through Dubuque during cruise

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday afternoon)

TH seeks memories of Dubuque schools soon closing

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday morning)

1 injured in motorcycle crash near Darlington

1 killed in Clayton County when truck hits tree, starts on fire

1 day after highest single-day total, 11 more COVID-19 cases, another death in Dubuque County

Galena distillery hands out the good stuff: hand sanitizer

Controversial local transmission line remains on schedule during COVID-19 pandemic, companies say

Politics: Iowa lawmakers discuss impact of virus on biofuels

Dubuque council member calls out 2 others over city manager resolution

Clogged sewer line leads to overflow into Dubuque creek

Guardsman returns home to PDC after Afghanistan deployment

Dubuque board to consider rezoning request from developer for landmark structure

TH caption submissions: May 3, 2020

Investing in nature: Concerned local residents undertake private conservation efforts

Made in Tri-States: Duo creates innovative products at local ranch

Famous ghost-hunting show to air episode on old Galena hospital

To reopen or not? Some local business owners jump at chance, while others remain wary