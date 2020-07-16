A Wisconsin man was cited Wednesday after exposing himself to a Dubuque hotel worker.
Demeko M. Hollis Jr., 26, of Milwaukee, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday at Baymont Inn & Suites, 4025 McDonald Drive, on a charge of indecent exposure.
According to court documents, hotel security video footage showed Hollis walked up to a female worker in the bar area of the hotel and pulled down his pants for several seconds. A short time later, he exposed himself again to the same hotel worker.
The hotel worker told an officer Hollis walked up to her, exposed himself and asked if she wanted to have sex. Hollis told police the hotel worker was flirting with him and wanted to see his genitals.
Hollis was cited and released and issued a summons to appear in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County on Aug. 3 for an initial appearance on the serious misdemeanor.