Holy Family Catholic Schools leaders have met their goal to raise $25 million in a fundraising campaign that will support a variety of system efforts.
Officials announced this morning that they reached the goal in the Platform For Excellence campaign, the largest fundraising efforts in the system's history.
"We hit the goal in 11 months," said Institutional Advancement Director Bob Noel. "The goal of the campaign was $25 million by 2025."
According to the campaign website, the schools have secured $25,071,369 in pledged donations.
Of the $25 million, $6.5 million will go toward facility improvement projects, including a renovation to accommodate Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School at the Holy Family Kane Street campus, renovations at St. Columbkille Elementary School and plans to build a new preschool-through-fifth-grade faith formation center.
The remaining $18.5 million will fund endowments supporting a wide variety of initiatives, from enhancing academic programs to investing in scholarships to recruit new students and supporting salaries and benefits for faculty and staff.
"Doing things above and beyond what the budget could normally do to go from being good to being great," Noel said.
All of the pledged donations will be collected before 2026.
The campaign was announced publicly in April, though officials raised more than $20 million in a silent phase of the campaign at the beginning of the year. Officials received a $10 million matching pledge and $2.25 million in matching pledges from campaign volunteers and others, a press release states.
"We're excited," Noel said. "Some of what we're trying to do is not only to transform Holy Family, but also guaranteeing we have Catholic education in Dubuque forever. It's a testament to the great support we have in the city."