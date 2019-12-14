A Dubuque native and former high-ranking U.S. State Department official will retire next month after two decades promoting global food security as president of the World Food Prize Foundation in Des Moines.
Kenneth M. Quinn, the former ambassador to Cambodia, will call it a career on Jan. 3. Quinn, a Wahlert High School and Loras College graduate, has been with the foundation for 20 years.
It was perhaps an unexpected chapter on which to close out Quinn’s career, as he described growing up in Dubuque “as a city kid with no connection to agriculture” and no interest in issues like food security.
But the former Dubuque Packing Co. employee said an experience abroad changed all that.
Quinn joined the state department in 1967. He quickly was sent to wartime Vietnam, where he witnessed the transformative impacts road improvements and “miracle rice” had on health, housing and, ultimately, undercutting the Viet Cong.
“Ever since then, that thread that runs through my entire life, my entire career, is about how agriculture is the way to peace and security,” he said.
Quinn, serving as deputy assistant secretary of state in the 1990s, helped eradicate the genocidal Khmer Rouge organization in Cambodia, again using road improvement and enhanced seeds. He served as ambassador to Cambodia before stepping into the World Food Prize presidency in 1999.
The organization issues $250,000 prizes recognizing outstanding contributions to global food security. It honors the vision of Norman Borlaug, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient from Iowa credited with starting a “Green Revolution” through the use of genetically enhanced wheat.
Over 20 years, Quinn has expanded the prize’s reach and prestige with topical programming — including a 2001 conference on bioterrorism — updated facilities and collaboration with distinguished artists and speakers.
The October award ceremony and three-day symposium draw more than 1,200 people from 40-plus countries.
“I’m very, very proud that I was able to lead the effort to elevate Norman Borlaug so he’s seen as Iowa’s greatest hero, America’s greatest agricultural scientist,” Quinn said.
Quinn has received several honors throughout his career. He is the 23rd recipient of the Iowa Medal and this year became the second recipient of the Steven Krulis Champion of Humanity Distinguished Service Award, presented in the British House of Lords.
Still, the world is far from food secure. By United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization estimates, 842 million people suffer from chronic hunger today, and food demand will increase 60% by 2050.
Quinn said he is a firm supporter of genetic crop modification and believes the nutritional value of crops is as important as quantity. He sees increasing risks of plant disease and social or economic crises as potential barriers to a sustainable food supply.
Sibani Ram, a Duke University freshman from Dubuque, got to know Quinn by participating in World Food Prize educational programs, which reach about 10,000 students globally. She said found Quinn’s career inspiring and that his youth outreach “set him apart.”
“It’s so nice to have a fellow Dubuquer who’s so passionate about food security and uplifting people across the state of Iowa and the world,” Ram said.