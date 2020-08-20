Authorities said a Dubuque County man took partially nude photos and video of a girl younger than 15.
Gilbert J. Castillo, 36, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging lascivious conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation and invasion of privacy.
Court documents state that Castillo took the photos in April without the girl’s consent. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The photos had been deleted from Castillo’s smartphone but were discovered along with a video of the girl during a forensic search of the device.