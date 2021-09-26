In early August, Angela Ramos and her sister Tanikka Shelton opened their own child care facility, Lil Lee Tots Childcare.
Located at 1233 Rhomberg Ave. in a quaint duplex, the open-room facility was the culmination of the two sisters’ passion for early childhood education, and in Dubuque, stricken for years by childcare shortages, the two knew they would have no problem attracting clients.
“This is something we always wanted to do,” Ramos said. “Day cares are always in need, especially in Dubuque.”
However, soon after opening, Ramos and Shelton were approached by the city regarding an issue with their business, which was registered as a child development home but located in a commercially zoned property, violating the city’s unified development code.
Instead of shutting the business down, though, the city worked with Ramos and Shelton and the building’s landlord to alter the city code to accommodate the child care facility.
On Monday, the Dubuque City Council voted unanimously to approve the code change, now allowing registered child development homes to be established in all office, commercial and industrial districts in the city.
“We lack child care providers, and we don’t want to make barriers for them,” said Tara Roddick, program director for Child Care Resource & Referral in Dubuque. “We wanted to make sure we didn’t lose a child development home.”
Under state law, a child development home provides largely the same child care services that can be found at a licensed child care center and is still required to acquire state registration as a child care facility. However, with the facilities often being smaller and located in residential buildings, child development homes do not come with the same space requirements as licensed child care centers and serve fewer children.
Wally Wernimont, planning services manager for the city, said the city code previously only allowed for child development homes in residentially zoned properties, even though state law permits them to exist in office, commercial or industrial property as well.
He added that the text amendment further removes barriers to allowing the establishment of child care facilities in Dubuque.
“It’s a combination of trying to better align with state regulations and be more flexible with child care in our community,” Wernimont said.
However, Roddick said the instances of a child development home being located in a non-residentially zoned property are relatively rare.
“I don’t believe we’re going to see a bunch of child development homes in a bunch of commercial spaces,” Roddick said. “It’s something that is pretty rare.”
For Ramos and her sister, though, they are simply glad they can continue to provide child care to the community.
“We’re glad it all worked out,” Ramos said.