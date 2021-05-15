Dubuque city staff are looking to change a policy that requires residents to pay for sidewalk damage caused by city-owned trees.
Dubuque City Council will discuss a proposal on Monday to cease requiring adjacent private property owners to pay for the repair of sidewalk damage caused by trees located between the curb and the sidewalk.
City policy currently mandates residents that own property adjacent to a sidewalk to pay for any damages caused to it, including if it is caused by a city-owned tree. If the same tree causes damage that requires the same sidewalk to be repaired again, the city would then be liable for any subsequent repair costs.
The proposed change in policy stems from a higher-than-normal volume of tree removal in the city caused by the emerald ash borer, an invasive insect species. The insects, whose larvae effectively kill a tree by feeding underneath its bark, have caused the death of hundreds of trees in Dubuque alone.
From 2015 to 2020, the city removed 727 ash trees within the city limits.
Marie Ware, leisure services manager for the city, said there are more than 400 tree stumps that the city must still remove, and many of them are located next to sidewalks. However, the removal of those stumps would likely also require portions of the sidewalk to be removed.
“With our current policy, we would remove those stumps, but the property owner would be required to replace that portion of sidewalk,” Ware said.
Ware said the sheer volume of tree stumps that require removal has created significant logistical challenges for the city in coordinating stump removal and sidewalk replacement among all the separate property owners.
The root of the problem, said City Engineer Gus Psihoyos, lies in the liability put on the property owner for the sidewalk repair.
“The property owner is needing to coordinate with the city and their own contractor, and while that is happening, there is another sidewalk that is barricaded,” Psihoyos said. “There are delays, but with this new policy, the sidewalk replacement can get done almost immediately.”
The city will also now be picking up the bill for those numerous sidewalk repairs. This year, the city hopes to remove 200 tree stumps, with about 80 of them expected to require sidewalk repair or replacement. To pay for those sidewalk repairs, Psihoyos estimates the city will pay $44,000.
“That cost right now is an estimate done by one of our staff members,” Psihoyos said. “It could definitely change as we begin removing the tree stumps.”
Those costs will continue into subsequent years as well, as the city continues to cut down more trees killed by emerald ash borer.
The city traditionally spends about $50,000 on sidewalk and curb repair every year. From fiscal year 2021 through fiscal year 2023, the city is budgeting about $370,000 for sidewalk and curb repair.
Though there are additional costs to the city, Ware said there will also be long-term savings in the reduction of staff time that would have previously been spent coordinating between property owners. Additionally, the city will be able to reduce its liability from potential injuries created by damaged sidewalks that are not immediately addressed.
Ware added that the policy was previously unpopular with several residents who complained about being made responsible for repairing damage caused by city-owned property.
“We’ve had pushback from neighbors who are asking why they should pay for it,” Ware said. “They ask why they should pay for what the tree did when they didn’t plant it there.”
Ware stressed that property owners will still be liable for sidewalk damage caused by trees that exist on their property.
City Council Member Laura Roussell said she supports the policy change, arguing that it will improve both safety in the community and overall efficiency in the city’s tree removal efforts.
“It looks to me like we will be able to address these trees and sidewalks more quickly,” Roussell said. “At first glance, that seems like the right direction to go.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank said he also supports the proposal, arguing that the current policy can put unreasonable costs on residents.
“It’s not fair to force a resident to suddenly have to pay $300 or $400 to pay to repair a sidewalk,” Sprank said. “To me, it’s a change that makes sense.”