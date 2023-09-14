  • Telegraph Herald

Nearly 80 brave edgers have raised money for United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States and will rappel over the edge of the MidWestOne Bank building.

Dozens of people will descend from the top of the MidWestOne Bank building in Dubuque later this week.

The descent is part of Over The Edge, an annual fundraiser for United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States that allows participants to rappel down the side of the building, according to a news release.

