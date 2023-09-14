Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Nearly 80 brave edgers have raised money for United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States and will rappel over the edge of the MidWestOne Bank building.
Dozens of people will descend from the top of the MidWestOne Bank building in Dubuque later this week.
The descent is part of Over The Edge, an annual fundraiser for United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States that allows participants to rappel down the side of the building, according to a news release.
This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at 895 Main St.
All funds go toward the local United Way’s community impact fund, which supports 33 local programs in the areas of health, education and financial stability.
Currently, 76 “edgers” are scheduled to participate. They will descend in groups of two from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For those remaining on the ground, food trucks, music and a beverage tent will be set up near MidWestOne Bank.
A livestream of the event will be available at youtube.com/watch?v=a-FQo1FWKZc.
