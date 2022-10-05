Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week that five local candidates running in the Nov. 8 election aligned with the values of the organization and its members.
Garnering the chamber’s “alignment status” were Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville; Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta; Republican Jennifer Smith, who is running for the Iowa House of Representatives District 72 seat; and Democratic Dubuque County Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham. The status determination is made after candidates complete a written questionnaire and an in-person interview to discuss the chamber’s legislative priorities, according to a press release.
Only local Iowa Senate, Iowa House and Dubuque County Board of Supervisors candidates were invited to participate in the process, and the chamber reports that it does not consider candidates’ party affiliation while making assessments, nor does it endorse one candidate over others in any race.
Koelker is running against Democratic challenger Matt Robinson in her reelection bid, while Lundgren is unopposed in her bid. Smith is running against Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque.
Two Republicans — Wayne Kenniker and Doran Bush — also are vying with McDonough and Wickham for the two available seats on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
Chamber officials said the only two candidates to participate in the process and not earn alignment status were Kenniker and Libertarian Sean Schriver, who is running against Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, for the House District 71 seat. All other local candidates did not participate in the chamber’s process.
